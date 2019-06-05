

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production rebounded in April, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced 1.7 percent annually, in contrast to a 3 percent fall in March.



The growth was largely driven by a 3 percent rise in capital goods and 2.9 percent expansion in consumer goods output. Intermediate goods production gained moderately by 1.9 percent. Partially offsetting these increases, energy output declined 2.8 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output continued to fall in April, by 2 percent compared to a 0.2 percent decrease a month ago.



Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 1.8 percent, reversing March's 1.2 percent drop and 1 percent fall in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX