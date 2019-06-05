5th edition of IoT study shows street lighting to lead smart cities market with $50.4bn predicted investment by 2028

Telensa today announced that it has been named as the global market share leader in smart street lighting in Northeast Group's Global Smart Street Lighting Smart Cities: Market Forecast (2019-2028). This is the 5th edition of the study that has become the industry standard for research on the global smart street lighting market.

Since the last study, Telensa now counts over 100 smart street lighting deployments covering more than 400 cities, regions and enterprises across the world. Highlights include:

Georgia Power, one of the largest and most innovative smart streetlight deployments in the world

Smart city sensor deployments with Essex and Hertfordshire in the UK, and the City of Harrisburg in the US

Significant new city deployments including Edinburgh, Wellington, Darwin and Hong Kong

Further projects underway in countries including in Canada, Poland, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

The world's 300+ million streetlights are undergoing a profound transformation. Until recently, they were a largely ignored segment of the municipal infrastructure market. Now they are suddenly part of a dynamic market, comprising LED conversions, smart (connected) nodes and smart city sensors. This is set to create a $50.4 billion market opportunity over the next decade.

Research for the study included a bottom up analysis to size the streetlight market for each of the 125 countries covered and determine the status of LED conversions and smart streetlight deployments. A key finding was that there are now over 11 million connected streetlights globally, with projects developing in all regions. Smart streetlights have developed alongside LED conversions, which are now the standard in much of the world. These connected streetlights will form the backbone for larger smart city programs, as cities look to add smart parking, environmental sensors, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, traffic monitoring, and other applications producing new urban data streams.

"LED and smart street lighting projects have always represented enormous efficiency opportunities for cities, with savings typically reaching over 65%," said Chris Testa, research director at Northeast Group. "Cities and utilities are also beginning to realize the new revenue opportunities that are possible. Additional smart city infrastructure can be added to streetlights, with cities monetizing attachment rights to telecom operators and also creating revenue potential through emerging urban data marketplaces."

"We're delighted Northeast Group has once again recognised Telensa as the global market leader in connected street lighting" said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. "We've been working with cities and utilities for more than a decade to transform street lighting infrastructure into an energy-efficient service that responds to citizen's evolving needs. Now we're taking lighting-based sensors past the pilot stage to become the main data provider for tomorrow's data-driven cities."

An excerpt of the report can be downloaded here. The full report is available from northeast-group.com.

About Telensa

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world's most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart street lighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications. Working with Microsoft, Samsung and Qualcomm technologies in the Urban Data Project, Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency. Telensa is based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and Australia.

