OnApp Announces New Cloud Energy Rating Scheme and Carbon Offset Commitment as Part of Wider 'Greener Cloud' Initiative

LONDON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Environment Day -- OnApp has announced a new "greener cloud" initiative to help minimize cloud infrastructure CO 2 emissions, and reduce the impact of OnApp clouds on climate change.

OnApp cloud management software powers cloud services for hosting companies, MSPs and Telcos in 93 countries. OnApp's green initiative includes a new energy rating scheme for these OnApp cloud providers; a commitment to pay the carbon offset cost for all cloud compute infrastructure managed using OnApp software; and an upcoming grant scheme that will enable environment-oriented start-ups to apply for funding to help bring their ideas to fruition. More details are available at https://onapp.com/green.

"Cloud computing has a negative impact on the environment, and as one of the world's enablers of cloud, we're part of the problem," said OnApp CEO, Ditlev Bredahl. "We've been collecting data and analyzing infrastructure across the global network of OnApp clouds - and now we're offsetting the total CO 2 generated by OnApp compute infrastructure, as well as helping cloud providers understand how they can reduce those CO 2 emissions."

The new energy rating scheme aims to give OnApp cloud providers an easy way to see how their energy consumption compares to other providers, and how much CO 2 their cloud produces, and get suggestions on how to improve those figures. Using those figures OnApp will offset the CO 2 generated by its customers' clouds, globally.

OnApp clouds already give service providers the means to minimize their carbon footprint, by enabling cloud providers to use spare capacity in other OnApp clouds, via the OnApp Federation, rather than deploying new servers of their own; by optimizing utilization of compute nodes; and by using software-defined storage and networking rather than power-hungry hardware devices.

"When it comes to choosing your cloud infrastructure, the same advice applies as it does to all kinds of products," added Ditlev Bredahl. "Ask yourself three questions: first, do you really need it? Second, is there a more efficient, environmentally friendly way to get what you need? And third, is the infrastructure you use wasting resources you don't need - is it overkill for your workload? Through our product development and our supporting green initiatives, we hope to make it easier for cloud providers and consumers to choose wisely."

