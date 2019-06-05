As from June 7, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Bio-Works Technologies AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 19, 2019 Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: BIOWKS TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012703064 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174699 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from June 7, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Bio-Works Technologies AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until July 2, 2019 Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOWKS BTA ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012703072 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 174700 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.