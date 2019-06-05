

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a message to markets that the U.S. central bank stands ready to act to sustain economic expansion.



Expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will back off his threatened tariffs on Mexico also offered some support.



Chinese stocks closed lower after a report showed the country's services activity grew at the slowest pace in three months in May. The Caixin services PMI dropped to 52.7 from 54.5 in April. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended marginally lower at 2,861.42.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose half a percent to 26,895.44. The private sector in Hong Kong continued to contract in May, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a three-year low PMI score of 46.9.



Japanese shares posted strong gains amid a broad-based rally after the Fed signaled a rate cut. The Nikkei average climbed 367.56 points or 1.80 percent to 20,776.10, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since March 26. The broader Topix index closed 2.07 percent higher at 1,530.08.



Exporters Canon, Panasonic, Toyota Motor and Sony rose between 1.7 percent and 2.5 percent. Index heavyweights Softbank Group and Fanuc jumped around 3 percent. Fast Retailing fell 1.6 percent after the company reported a drop in same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan for May.



Financials gained ground as investors hunted for higher yields. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.6 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings surged 2.6 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace.



Australian markets eked out modest gains after the Fed said it would respond 'as appropriate' to the risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 26.10 points or 0.41 percent to 6,358.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 26.90 points or 0.42 percent at 6,443.60.



The big four banks climbed around 1 percent, a day after Australia's central bank slashed the official cash rate to a fresh historic low to revive the country's slowing economy.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto gained 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.8 percent. Energy stocks ended narrowly mixed after crude oil prices snapped a four-day losing streak to close higher overnight.



Gold miners succumbed to heavy selling pressure amid profit taking, Evolution Mining slumped 5.6 percent, Northern Star tumbled 2.7 percent and Newcrest dropped 1.3 percent.



Tech stocks such as Altium, Afterpay Touch and WiseTech Global soared 2-7 percent after major U.S. technology stocks clawed back some of their heavy declines from the previous session overnight.



Vocus Group plunged 17.7 percent after Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure withdrew its A$3.3 billion ($2.30 billion) offer for the telecoms firm.



On the data front, Australia's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the first three months of 2019, a government report showed, matching expectations.



The services sector in Australia climbed back into expansion territory in May, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed with a Performance of Services Index score of 52.5, up sharply from 46.5 in April.



Seoul stocks gave up early gains to end largely unchanged after data showed the country's current account balance turned to the red in April, marking the first deficit in seven years.



The Kospi average inched up 2.14 points or 0.10 percent to 2,069.11 despite foreign investors remaining net sellers for the second straight session.



New Zealand shares ended little changed. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished marginally higher at 9,956.06, led by gains in dual-listed banking stocks.



Markets in Singapore, India and Malaysia were closed for holidays, while the Indonesian market is closed all week in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open for rate cuts later this year to sustain growth and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he expects a deal with the U.S. over immigration.



The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed around 2.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged as much as 2.7 percent.



