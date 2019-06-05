Police Races Into F1 With Lewis Hamilton & Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and Announces a Collection Designed With the Five-time World Champion

LONGARONE, Italy, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Police, the lifestyle brand of the Group De Rigo, has signed an important sponsorship agreement with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, the team that is home to five-time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton. Police has also announced an upcoming eyewear collection designed in collaboration with the F1 and fashion icon.

Police has become an official team supplier of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. As a result of this partnership, the brand's sunglasses and optical frames will be worn by the drivers and the rest of the race team.

The Police logo will be visible on both sides of the helmets of drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and in the pit garage, as well as appearing on the team's marketing activities.

The partnership will be complemented by the upcoming launch of an eyewear collection designed in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton, who uses eyeglasses as one of his distinguishing style accessories.

Massimo De Rigo, Executive Vice President of the De Rigo Group, commented: "We are extremely proud of this prestigious collaboration between Police, our house brand which we value particularly, and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, the historic Formula 1 team. Our determination to work with Lewis as both a brand ambassador and designer presented a unique opportunity to join Police to the sports world once again, and we are proud to be partnering with the strongest team in one of the most popular sports in the world."

"It's great to welcome Police to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport," said Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO. "We're delighted to partner with a brand that embodies high quality and attention to detail - two characteristics which are incredibly important in our sport. This partnership demonstrates the growing interest of lifestyle brands in the team, which underlines the great appeal of Formula 1 as a marketing platform."

Launched in the 1980s as a De Rigo Group eyewear brand, Police now boasts a wide range of products, all marked by high quality materials and a distinctly urban spirit.

Police is a brand belonging to De Rigo, world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of eyewear of indisputable quality. Founded in 1983, Police very soon established itself as a byword for refined design and a strong image. Through its identity and market position, which has been consolidated over the years, Police has steadily created a very broad lifestyle concept that includes fragrances, watches, jewellery and small leather goods. Police collections are distributed in over 80 countries, particularly in Europe, Asia and America.

Website - www.policelifestyle.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/PoliceLifestyle

Twitter - https://twitter.com/POLICELIFESTYLE

Pinterest - www.pinterest.com/policelifestyle/

Instagram - http://instagram.com/policelifestyle

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One World Championship - the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world.

Based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Formula One is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at 21 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to December.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport set new benchmarks for F1 success on its way to winning the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. During those five Championship-winning seasons, the team scored 74 wins, 147 podiums, 84 pole positions, 53 fastest laps and 39 one-two finishes from 100 race starts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897964/Police_F1_Helmets.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897956/Police_Logo.jpg