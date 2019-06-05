Although the Italian PV industry only posted a slight increase compared to the first quarter of the previous two years, the market has continued to grow at an average of around 30 MW per month over the past five years, while still being driven by rooftop solar. More growth is expected from the PPA segment and upcoming auctions. The European Commission still needs to approve a decree regulating the country's procurement scheme, however.Italy reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of approximately 20.2 GW at the end of March, according to provisional numbers released by Italian renewable energy ...

