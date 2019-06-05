cPacket Networks Launches Virtual and Cloud Visibility Solution

New Solution Provides On-Premises Visibility for Virtualized Branch Offices, Software-Defined Data Centers, and Cloud for Performance and Security Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 05, 2019, a leading provider of next generation network performance monitoring and packet brokering solutions, has added a new set of virtual/cloud products for complete hybrid-IT visibility. It includes the new cVu-V and cStor-V series with the already available cClear-V. The solution rounds out cPacket's visibility solution for north-south, east-west, and cloud-based traffic monitoring/analysis.



"Most of our enterprise customers have a cloud-first strategy at the CIO/CISO level in addition to virtualized sites. Adding virtual/cloud visibility offerings to our already-strong physical portfolio enables us to address the customer requirements holistically; which greatly de-risks their migration as well," said Brendan O'Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks.



The new cVu-V series virtual packet broker and cSor-V series virtual packet capture solutions leverage the same technology offered in the physical cVu and cStor with a balance of flexibility, performance, and cost. Both can be managed through cClear-V for single-pane-of-glass analytics across the hybrid environment.



"Virtualization across the branch offices and data centers along with migrating workloads in the cloud is stretching NetOps and SecOps teams to manage a distributed hybrid environment with lots of blind-spots," said Nadeem Zahid, VP of Product Management at cPacket. "Our virtualized solution eliminates those blind-spots and enables IT teams to stay on top."



The new solution is now available for demonstration. To learn more, visit www.cpacket.com .



