

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, although growth worries and concerns about Italy's budget served to limit the upside to some extent.



Growth worries resurfaced after the World Bank downgraded its global growth outlook to the weakest pace in three years, citing downturn in investment and a decade-low growth in trade, amid escalating disputes.



Meanwhile, Eurozone private sector growth saw modest expansion in May, with the services sector expanding at a solid pace while manufacturing output fell for a fourth successive month, IHS Markit said.



The benchmark DAX was up 36 points or 0.3 percent at 12,007 after rallying 1.5 percent the previous day on hopes of an interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Banks were subdued after reports the European Commission will launch disciplinary procedures against Italy. Commerzbank fell over 1 percent while Deutsche Bank was trading flat.



SAP advanced 1.6 percent after a positive sales forecast by U.S. peer Salesforce.com.



