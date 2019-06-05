Dental Implants Market to Value US$ 5725.7 Mn at CAGR of 5.1% by 2026 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the global Dental Implants Market are Institut Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentisply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Osstem Implant, BioHorizons, CeraRoot SL., Anthogyr Group, and Dentium

PUNE, India, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Implants Market is likely to gain from the increasing geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled "Dental Implants Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, And Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 3870 Mn. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 5725.7 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also offers a comprehensive overview of the global market.

In terms of material, the titanium segment was dominating the global market in 2018. The segment is foreseen to grow at a relatively higher CAGR. Tanium is also anticipated to emerge dominant over the forecast period 2019-2026. Titanium is flexible and suitable in most of the conditions unlike other material such as Zirconium. Moreover, titanium is non allergic and biocompatible, this is expected to fuel the demand for dental implant procedure.

Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-implants-market-100443

On the basis of product type, the endosteal implant is most commonly used in dental implant surgery and is positioned in the bone. The segment held a considerable share in the market in 2018. Endosteal is foreseen to witness promising growth during the forecast period. As stated by the American Academy of Periodontology, across dentistry endosteal is the most popular implant. This is expected to contribuite topwards the market expansion.

Europe to Dominate the Market Owing to Rising Adoption of Dental Implants

Europe emerged dominant in the global Dental Implants Market in 2018. The Europe market was valued at US$ 1548 Mn in 2018. The region is likley to emerge dominant over the forecast period also. High presence of dental implant manufacturers and rising adoption of dental implants are some factors expected to contribute towards market expansion. Furthermore, favourable reimnursement policies in the region is likely to enable growth. North America is forseen to progress at a relatively higher CAGR. The region is also anticipated to hold the second highest share in market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing patient pool. Besides this, the Dental Implants Market in Asia Pacific is likley to expand at a faster rate. Rising adoption of medical tourism in nations such as India and China is foreseen to increase the growth in global market.

Increasing number of patients, backeed by high adoption of sedenteray lifestyle is a factor anticipated to drive the global market. Technological upgrades in the dental implant equipment and material is further expected to encourage the adoption of dental implants.

On the contrary, side effects associated with metal implants and high cost involved in dental implant procedure are a few factors that may hamper the growth in the global market.

Titanium Segment to Dominate Global Market

Innovation in the implant's material and dental implant equipment is a factor expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing dental problems backed by the adoption of sedentary lifestyle is fueling the demand for the dental implant procedure.

In terms of implant material, the market is classified as titanium, zirconium, and others. The titanium segment held lions share in the global Dental Implants Market in 2018. The segment is also expected to expand at a faster rate and emerge dominant over the forecast period. Unlike other materials, titanium is highly suitable among various dental procedures. Titanium further offers biocompatibility and non-allergic nature. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for titanium in the dental implant procedure.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-implants-market-100443

Straumann to Lead Market with its Premium Strategy

The global Dental Implants Market is progressing at a promising CAGR. Key players are adopting industry-leading strategies to attain a strong brand presence. Some players are involved in mergers and acquisitions and few are focusing on product innovation. Straumann is a leading service provider in the Dental Implants Market. The organization owns a premium product portfolio and strong brand presence across regions. Straumann offers its services and products at premium prices to gain a higher share in the global market. This is anticipated to enable growth in the market.

Key companies covered in the report

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher

Dentisply Sirona

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL.

Anthogyr Group

Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market-100443

Major Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants



Competition Matrix by Key products/ Key players



Key Mergers and Acquisitions



New Product Launches



Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario



Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants.

Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast - By Material



Titanium Implants





Zirconium Implants





Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast - By Design



Tapered Implants





Parallel Implants



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast - By Type



Endosteal Implants





Subperiosteal Implants





Transosteal Implants



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast - By End User



Hospitals





Dental Clinics





Academic & Research Institutes



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East & Africa

& Competitive Analysis

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-implants-market-100443

Browse Related Reports

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Dental Implants, Dental Bridges and Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, Dental Lasers, Dental Veneers, Bonding Agents), By End User (Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), Geography Forecast till 2026

Dental Articulators Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Adjustable, Articulators, Semi-Adjustable Articulators, Fully Adjustable Articulators), By Function (Hinge Type, Arbitrary Type), By Material (Aluminium, Brass), By End User ((Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Oncology & Endocrinology, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases), By End user (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician's Offices), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/898260/Dental_Implants_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg