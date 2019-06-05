Hear about advances in façade engineering design and glass performance in demanding applications

Dow will showcase silicone innovation and a range of complementary technologies designed to further enhance the integrity, system performance and life cycle of glass facades during Glass Performance Days (GPD), from June 26 to 28 in Tampere, Finland. Dow's experts in high performance building will speak at six technical sessions and highlight new enabling silicone materials for modern glass facades, which will also be on display at booth #23.

"Dow continues to innovate and expand its broad portfolio of organic and silicone technologies, enabling industry partners to meet regulatory and client led project goals and architectural vision for increasingly sustainable and functional glass designs, without compromising aesthetics," said Markus Plettau, marketing manager EMEA for High Performance Building. "We are excited to be introducing Dow silicones and more at GPD, which not only opens up a world of opportunity for new applications but seeks to complement and enhance the performance of existing façade technology systems.'

Innovation highlights

Attendees are invited to meet our experts and find out how Dow has addressed specific needs in relation to energy efficiency and color aesthetics of high-performance insulating glass:

When used in warm edge designs, DOWSIL 3364 Warm Edge IG Sealant can improve the overall façade U CW value by up to 5% and can increase surface temperatures in critical areas by up to 1°C when compared to standard insulating glass silicones, without changing the overall curtain wall design.

can improve CW areas by up to 1°C when compared to standard insulating glass silicones, without changing the overall curtain wall design. New DOWSIL 335 Butyl Primary Sealant Special Black has high temperature resistance and is color matched to selected DOWSIL secondary silicones to offer a homogenous appearance and improved aesthetics at the glass edge.

has high temperature resistance and is color matched to selected DOWSIL secondary silicones to offer a homogenous appearance and improved aesthetics at the glass edge. Another highlight will be Dow's crystal clear film adhesive DOWSIL Transparent Structural Silicone Adhesive (TSSA), used to fix a 3D curved glass façade to create invisibly fixed glass shapes without drilling for a sleek and flush façade skin, a contribution to aesthetics and design freedom.

These state-of-the-art materials and glass designs, which help meet the escalating trends for enhanced façade aesthetics, will be on display for visitors at the Dow booth.

Dow will showcase the exciting evolution of our crystal-clear silicone range, such as a flexible transparent spacer and liquid silicone technology that offers an easy and efficient production process to realize decorative glass lamination.

Regarding future developments, we will present an insight into our 3D printable liquid silicone technologies for connecting and sealing construction parts together an innovative way to help architects realize designs with complex geometries and technically challenging details.

For more information on the participation of Dow's experts to the GPD conference program, please visit consumer.dow.com/gpd or visit https://gpd.fi to register.

