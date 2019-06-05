Cannamedical Pharma GmbH, Germany's leading independent medical cannabis distributor, announces the launch of twelve GMP certified 'own-brand' products. The first two of these products were shipped to German pharmacies today. Cannamedical is the first and only medicinal cannabis importer in Europe to guarantee transparency and that flowers from a single variety of medicinal cannabis are used in each of its individual products, thus ensuring a reliable therapeutic effect for patients, doctors and pharmacists.

"We are proud to be the only German company with a wide range of own-brand medical cannabis products. Last year, we worked closely with experts to advance our product portfolio, which sets new standards for transparency and therapy. The range is comprised of twelve new products with exclusively homogeneous Indica-, Sativa-, Hydrid- and cannabidiol (CBD)-rich flowers, in light, medium and forte categories of effects. For the first time patients can be treated according to their specific needs," says David Henn, CEO of Cannamedical

Until now, doctors prescribing medicinal cannabis flowers as therapeutics have not been able to rely on a consistent effect. Suppliers change the cannabis varieties in their products depending on their availability and the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/ CBD profile, therefore the therapeutic success of their products cannot be consistently guaranteed. They fail to take into account the significant effect of the different types of terpenes, a chemical compound in the cannabis plant. Cannamedical's medicines exclusively use one cannabis variety per product and the terpene profiles are disclosed on the packaging. As such Cannamedical provides reliable, high-quality medication and creates new standards through product transparency in the market for patients, doctors and pharmacists alike.

After extensive testing and quality control, the first two of the twelve GMP-compliant Cannamedical brand products, CANNAMEDICAL INDICA and CANNAMEDICAL HYBRID forte, are now available to pharmacies in Germany. Cannamedicals complete product line will be available over the next few months.

About Cannamedical Pharma GmbH

At Cannamedical Pharma GmbH we are committed to educating doctors, medical specialists and pharmacists thus helping them improve their patients' quality of life. The high quality products by Cannamedical focus on helping people with chronic illnesses to giving them a better quality of life with medicinal cannabis. We import and process only high-quality medicinal cannabis products and supply around 2,500 pharmacies and clinical facilities.

As well as providing medicinal cannabis products of the highest standards, our focus is providing critical information to medical and customer service professionals. Our production partners worldwide must comply with the highest pharmaceutical quality standards the so-called GMP guidelines (Good Manufacturing Practice). With its quality management, Cannamedical guarantees the highest product standards. In being ourselves GDP-certified (Good Distribution Practice) our entire supply chain is guaranteed, from the agricultural environment all the way to the pharmacy. Cannamedical Pharma GmbH was founded in 2016 and employs approximately 50 employees in Cologne. In addition, Cannamedical operates subsidiaries in Canada and the UK.

