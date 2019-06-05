CCC Hosts the International Institute of Welding Annual Meeting

ATHENS, Greece, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 22nd of May 2019, CCC hosted the International Institute of Welding (IIW) annual intermediate meeting.

IIW is recognised as the largest worldwide network and centre of reference for welding and allied joining technologies. It operates as the global body for the science and application of joining technologies, providing a forum for networking and knowledge exchange among scientists, researchers, industry and educators. The IIW membership today comprises welding associations from 55 countries worldwide.

The meeting which was held in CCC's main office in Athens was attended by several highly profiled welding experts from leading companies and institutions such as Arcelor Mittal, Lincoln Electric, Swiss Pipeline Authority, DNVGL, Pipeline Technique, Serimax, Vincotte and Gasunie NV Nederlandse. The meeting was held to share information on new developments and findings on the subject of Transmission Pipelines: sub-commission XI-E.

The meeting discussed papers on various topics within the fields of advanced welding processes, metallurgical issues in sour service pipelines, the effect of shielding gas composition on weld bead geometry and welding consumables advances, with Mr. Harry Liratzis, Senior Welding Specialist at CCC presenting the latter topic.

More information about Consolidated Contractors Company is available at www.ccc.net.

About Consolidated Contractors Company:

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) is a global leader in the engineering and construction industry. Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 65 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry. CCC is currently engaged in 40 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 120,000 people internationally.

CCC's construction operations span the globe including the CIS, Africa, Australasia and the GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) as well as other countries in the Middle East. CCC's partners include some of the most reputable engineering and construction companies in the World including Bechtel, Fluor, KBR, ABB, Chiyoda, JGC, Linde, Tecnicas Reunidas, Thyssen Krupp, Hochtief, Technip, and Saipem to name a few.

The company's landmark construction projects include the Dubai Mall, the Abu Dhabi International Airport - Midfield Terminal Building, Riyadh Metro Project, 30% of all LNG facilities in the world, residential towers, hotels, power stations, water and sewage treatment plants and networks, roads and bridges, industrial and process plants and pipelines around the world. Consolidated Contractors Company is a founding member and contributes to the Partnering against Corruption Initiative (PACI) of the World Economic Forum, along with the UN Global Compact, to ensure business ethics, anti-bribery policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.

