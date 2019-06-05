Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 348.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---