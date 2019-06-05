The following information is based on a press release from Cramo Oyj (Cramo) published on June 3, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Board of Cramo has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for June 17, 2019 resolves on a share distribution in newly formed company Adapteo Plc (Adapteo), whereby one (1) share of Cramo will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Adapteo. The scheduled Ex-date is July 1, 2019. The trading of shares in Adapteo is expected to commence on July 1, 2019. Shares in Adapteo will be quoted in Swedish kronor on Nasdaq Stockholm. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Cramo (CRA1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727970