Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 04-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1860.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 1873.34p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1816.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 1829.37p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---