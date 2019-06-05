Memex Inc. Joins Siemens' MindSphere Partner Program

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Memex Inc. ("Memex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: OEE), a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, today announced that the Company has joined Siemens' MindSphere Partner Program as a Silver Partner. The MindSphere Partner Program is Siemens' partner program for Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) solution and technology providers. As a Silver Partner, Memex can work to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 in industrial enterprises leveraging MindSphere.

MindSphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the IoT with advanced analytics.

This partnership will enable MindSphere customers to use MERLIN Tempus to connect their machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world and translate the wealth of data they produce into business results. MERLIN Tempus, an award-winning Data-Driven Manufacturing MES platform, is an integral launchpad into the IIoT/Industry 4.0 universe that connects and embraces an array of factory-floor devices. It is highly scalable for all operations and manufacturing genres and requires zero programming or custom integration. The MERLIN Tempus easy-to-read visual dashboards are web-enabled and user configurable. They provide actionable information via reports for machine operators, factory managers, engineers, production managers, continuous improvement managers, and senior management. The comprehensive dataset from real-time eventing, job related processing and process data that the MERLIN Tempus application can capture will help them increase productivity and efficiency across their business.

MERLIN Tempus is expected to be available as a MindSphere application in June 2019. The latency problems experienced by many cloud solutions is virtually eliminated by the deployment of a MERLIN Tempus Gateway server which also provides store and forward capability in the event of internet disruption. MERLIN Tempus incorporates a full featured Operator Portal alongside the automated data collection to ensure comprehensive identification of machine and operation states, part non-conformity, checklists, job information, maintenance events and sixteen critical KPIs applied to machine, operator, jobs, shifts and dates. This rich dataset enables MindSphere users to employ other MindSphere ecosystem applications to further drive machine learning, advanced analytics and predictive algorithms.

Management commentary:

"We are pleased with our mutually beneficial relationship with Siemens," said Memex CEO David McPhail, "and we are confident that our MES platform will provide a rich experience through both MERLIN Tempus directly and through the data collected by MERLIN Tempus feeding into any MindSphere application within the MindSphere ecosystem." Mr. McPhail went on to comment, "this relationship benefits from almost a decade of real-world successful deployments of MERLIN Tempus and its predecessor product."

"Together with Memex, now a partner in the MindSphere ecosystem, we can help manufacturers realize the benefits of digital transformation with Industrial IoT," said Florian Beil, Head of Sales for MindSphere at Siemens PLM Software. "Memex's solution can empower our joint customers with real-time actionable shop floor information, enabling them to achieve increased productivity and profitability."

About Memex Inc.:

Established in 1992, Memex grew to be an industry leader in Industry Internet of Things (IIoT) through the development of MERLIN Tempus, an award-winning platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity. Memex is on the leading edge of industry trends in computing power, machine connectivity, industry standards, advanced software technology, and manufacturing domain expertise.

Our persistent pursuit of innovative IIoT solutions led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenges manufacturers face. We made it our mission to, "successfully transform factories of today into factories of the future." As the global leader in Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity solutions, our hardware and software products create unparalleled visibility at all levels, from "Shop-Floor-to-Top-Floor."

The MERLIN Tempus Suite provides effective quantification and management of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by revealing hidden capacity using real-time objective data. Further, it offers sustainable benefits that enable world-class OEE such as reducing costs, incorporating strategies for continuous LEAN improvement, and boosting bottom-line financial performance. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

