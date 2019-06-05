

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia retail sales rose in April after falling in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales increased 1.8 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 1.9 percent decline in March.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores surged 17.8 percent annually in April and that of cultural and recreation goods rose by 17.6 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of other goods and household equipment in specialized stores declined by 4.7 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.4 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX