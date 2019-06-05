

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected rate in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed a calendar adjusted 5.4 percent year-on-year in April, after a 6.5 percent increase in March. Economists had expected 3.7 percent rise in sales.



Sales for non-food goods grew by 6.0 percent annually in April and sales of food rose by 5.6 percent.



The automotive fuel sales increased by 3.0 percent in April.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX