

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK new car market declined in May mainly due to uncertainty over diesel and clean air zones and the removal of incentives for plug-in hybrid vehicles, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Wednesday.



New car registrations dropped 4.6 percent year-on-year to 183,724 units in May.



Demand for petrol vehicles rose 1 percent and that for alternatively fuelled vehicles advanced 11.7 percent. However, these increases were not enough to offset the 18.3 percent contraction in demand for diesel vehicles.



The lobby said ongoing anti-diesel sentiment and the forthcoming introduction of low emission zones continues to affect buyer confidence.



'Confusing policy messages and changes to incentives continue to affect consumer and business confidence, causing drivers to keep hold of their older, more polluting vehicles for longer,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



During year-to-date period, car registrations decreased 3.1 percent from the same period of last year.



