

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced leadership team of combined company effective upon completion of the company's pending merger with Celgene Corp. (CELG). Bristol-Myers will appoint David Elkins, who is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Celgene, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Giovanni Caforio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



Charles Bancroft will work with Elkins to ensure an effective transition of all financial and operational matters. He will also continue with the company as Executive Lead for Integration, reporting to Caforio and serving as a member of the Leadership Team, until he retires from the company during 2020 after 35 years of service.



Rupert Vessey will serve as President, Research & Early Development, reporting to Caforio and serving as a member of the Leadership Team. Samit Hirawat, will join Bristol-Myers Squibb as the Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development, leading the development organization across therapeutic areas.



Tom Lynch will continue to serve as Executive Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, reporting to Caforio and serving as a member of the Leadership Team until he departs the company by October 1, 2019,



