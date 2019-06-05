Referring to the bulletin from XANO Industri AB's annual general meeting, held on May 9, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 11, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: XANO B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0009973449 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 10, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012674232 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 11, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact XANO Industri AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.