ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences Presents Lead Program for Alzheimer's Disease at Prestigious Keystone Symposia Scientific Conference

Neurodegenerative Diseases: New Insights and Therapeutic Opportunities to advance discussion about therapies for Alzheimer's disease among world's leading researchers

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, will present key data on monoclonal antibody PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease at the Keystone Symposium on Neurodegenerative Diseases: New Insights and Therapeutic Opportunities. For nearly fifty years, the conference has attracted the world's most accomplished researchers in neurodegenerative diseases to discuss future directions in therapy and care. ProMIS' Chief Development Officer Dr. Johanne Kaplan will present the company's lead therapeutic candidate PMN310 which demonstrates high selectivity for the toxic forms of amyloid beta implicated as a root cause of Alzheimer's disease.



In the poster, "Selective targeting of HHQK conformational epitope in amyloid-beta oligomer species by PMN310, a monoclonal antibody rationally designed for greater therapeutic potency in Alzheimer's disease," Dr. Kaplan will present data for PMN310 that show:

Superior selectivity for amyloid beta (AßOs) toxic oligomers.

Potential to safely administer high doses of PMN310 with a reduced risk of brain swelling or ARIA.

Potential to show greater therapeutic potency compared with other Aß-directed antibodies.

"Evidence continues to mount, showing that amyloid-beta toxic oligomers (AßO) - not amyloid plaque - are the key target for Alzheimer's disease therapy," said Dr. Johanne Kaplan. "The current therapeutic gap lies in how to effectively neutralize the toxic oligomer without wasting antibody on non-toxic forms of the protein. We're pleased our data will help inform discussions regarding future directions among the world's most accomplished researchers. Our data will demonstrate the unique ability of the ProMIS discovery platform to generate antibodies that bind the toxic species of amyloid beta while preserving healthy forms of the protein. Humanized PMN310 is currently in advanced preclinical development."

The conference, Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology, Neurodegenerative Diseases: New Insights and Therapeutic Opportunities, takes place on June 16-20, 2019 at Keystone Resort in Keystone, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.keystonesymposia.org .

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify .

