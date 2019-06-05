

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's private sector contracted again in May but the pace of decline was slower than that seen in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 49.9 in May from 49.5 in April, signaling the sixth time in the last eight months that the output failed to expand.



The reading was expected to drop to 49.3. A score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



The latest softer downturn was driven by a less marked contraction in manufacturing output. Meanwhile, service providers indicated no-change in business activity from April.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 50.0 in May compared to 50.4 in April. The stagnation followed three consecutive months of growth. The expected score was 49.9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX