

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hit over three-month high on Wednesday and the dollar struggled near a seven-week low, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates later this year to sustain growth.



Spot gold jumped 0.9 percent to $1,337.51 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since Feb. 21 at $1,335.41 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up over 1 percent at $1,342.25 an ounce.



Powell mentioned recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters in opening remarks at a Chicago Fed conference, acknowledging that the Fed does not know how or when these issues will be resolved.



'We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective,' Powell said.



Early in the week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested in a speech that an interest rate cut 'may be warranted soon' due in part to escalating global trade tensions.



Lower interest rates would support bullion as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX