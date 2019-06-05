World's leading entrepreneurs gather for 19th annual EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year

- 57 entrepreneurs with combined revenues of approximately US$44b to compete for EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 title in Monaco

- The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Award for Societal Impact will also be awarded

- Natalia Vodianova, Lord Karan Bilimoria and Jen Rubio to address event

LONDON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award and event commences this week, taking place between 5 and 9 June 2019 in Monaco. This year 57 entrepreneurs representing 47 countries and territories will compete for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019, to be announced during a gala awards ceremony on Saturday, 8 June.

This year's finalists are some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world, and together their businesses:

Have combined revenues of approximately US$44b

Produced a combined revenue growth of 257% in the last three years (2015-2018)

Employ more than 159,000 people combined

Represent 11 industries

Fifty-three percent of which are listed as private companies

In addition to the competition and award announcement, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Award for Societal Impact will also be presented.

This award recognizes an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year alumnus who, in addition to achieving outstanding success in business, has made an innovative, significant and lasting societal impact in the communities in which they live and work. The contributions made by this individual must have been more than financial and be of a lasting and purpose-driven nature. The recipient of this award will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 5 June.

The event will also include a series of keynote interviews, industry and topical discussions and events of special interest to entrepreneurs in attendance, including EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni. Sessions under the theme, How do mold-breakers fuel the engine for growth? will give attendees the opportunity to share disruptive ideas, challenge conventional ways of thinking and discover new opportunities to channel disruption and drive growth together.

Bryan Pearce, EY Global Leader - EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, says:

"While there can only be one EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year winner, all of our contenders are the world's most exceptional mold-breaking entrepreneurs who demonstrate the bold sense of purpose that drives them to do things differently and transform our world in the most unexpected ways. Since its inception 19 years ago, there have been a total of 799 finalists from more than 70 countries. This event is not only an opportunity to celebrate but also to recognize the power of entrepreneurship in today's business landscape, and we are proud to offer the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year program each year."

Among others, this year's program winners include: Federico Trucco of Bioceres (Argentina); Jo Horgan of MECCA Brands (Australia); María Elena Obando of Coordinadora (Colombia); Radka Prokopová and František Fabicovic of Alca plast, s.r.o. (Czech Republic); Sonia Bonfiglioli of Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A. (Italy); Hirotake Yano of Daiso Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan); Mehmet Ali Aydinlar of Acibadem Saglik Grubu (Turkey); Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa of EG Group (UK); and Brad Keywell of Uptake Technologies, Inc. (US).

The overall winner is chosen by an independent judging panel of distinguished former EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winners. The award is given on the basis of six criteria, giving all country winners an equal opportunity to compete: entrepreneurial spirit, value creation, strategic direction, national and global impact, innovation, and personal integrity/purpose-driven leadership.

The independent judging panel members this year are:

Rosaleen Blair CBE of Alexander Mann Solutions ( United Kingdom )

of Alexander Mann Solutions ( ) Bernadette Ruth Irawati Setiady of Kalbe Farma ( Indonesia )

of ( ) Frank M. Jaehnert of Brady Corporation (US)

of Brady Corporation (US) Jim Nixon of Nixon Energy Investments (US)

of Nixon Energy Investments (US) Manny Stul of Moose Enterprise Holdings & Controlled Entities ( Australia )

Keynote interviews will be delivered by speakers including: Natalia Vodianova, Supermodel, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist; Lord Karan Bilimoria, Chairman, Cobra Beer Partnership; Jen Rubio, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, Away; Anthony Pritzker, Chairman and CEO, Pritzker Private Capital; Stéphanie Gicquel, Extreme Sports Athlete; and, Dr. Liu Jiren, Chairman and CEO, Neusoft Corporation. In addition, interactive industry and topical discussions will be co-moderated by current year EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winners and alumni.

Previous winners of the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award include: Rubens Menin, Chairman, MRV Engenharia (Brazil), 2018; Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (Canada), 2017; Manny Stul, Chairman and co-CEO of Moose Enterprise Holdings & Controlled Entities (Australia), 2016; Mohed Altrad, CEO of Altrad (France), 2015; Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (India), 2014; Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani, Inc. (US), 2013; Dr. James Mwangi, CEO and Managing Director of Equity Bank Limited (Kenya), 2012; Olivia Lum, Group Chairman and Group CEO, Hyflux Limited (Singapore), 2011; Cho Tak Wong, Chairman, Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China), 2009; Guy Laliberté, Founder and CEO, Cirque du Soleil (Canada), 2007; and Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited (India), 2003.

A full list of speakers, panelists and the 57 entrepreneurs competing this year is available at ey.com/weoy.

