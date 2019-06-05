Digital Colony Announces Closing of Inaugural Fund at $4.05 Billion

Creates First Dedicated Digital Infrastructure Fund, Digital Colony Partners

Digital Bridge and Colony Capital Combine Industry, Operational and Investment Experience

BOCA RATON, Florida, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Colony Management, LLC ("Digital Colony"), a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure, today announced the final closing of its inaugural fund, Digital Colony Partners, LP ("the Fund"), with $4.05 billion in commitments, surpassing its original target of $3.0 billion. Digital Colony was launched in 2018 by Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, and Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global real estate and investment management firm.

"Digital communications are evolving at an unprecedented rate; as a result, demand is surging for network infrastructure across towers, small cells, fiber and data centers," said Marc Ganzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Bridge. "No one has ever raised a fund solely dedicated to this sector, but it is clear that new capital will be needed on a global basis to support network buildout and prepare for the implementation of 5G, IoT, AI and other forms of next generation networks. We believe this one-of-a-kind investment platform is well-positioned to seize attractive opportunities in an increasingly connected world."

Commitments to the Fund came from a broad mix of U.S. and international investors including sovereign wealth funds, institutional fund managers, pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, family offices and high net worth individuals, many of whom have previously invested with Digital Bridge or Colony Capital in other vehicles.

"Digital infrastructure represents the most compelling investment opportunity we see today, and this demonstrates our long-term commitment to the sector," said Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., Executive Chairman and CEO of Colony Capital. "The strong support from our investors for Digital Colony Partners underscores the attractiveness and uniqueness of our investment strategy."

The Fund has made four investments to date: Andean Tower Partners, an independent operator of wireless communications infrastructure in Colombia, Peru and Chile that was originally started by Digital Bridge; Digita Oy, an owner and operator of broadcast tower infrastructure in Finland and the country's largest independent owner of telecom towers; a rapidly growing U.K. platform which is currently comprised of StrattoOpencell and iWireless Solutions, leading providers of in-building and outdoor small cell and DAS solutions; and Peer 1, a Toronto-based provider of colocation, network connectivity and managed services. The Fund has also signed a definitive agreement in partnership with EQT Infrastructure to acquire Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO), which provides bandwidth infrastructure in the United States, Canada and Europe.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. The firm was launched in 2018 by Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, and Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The firm brings together Digital Bridge's industry, operational and investment expertise in the telecommunications sector with Colony Capital's 26 years of experience as a global investment manager. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

About Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC

Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC is a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity. Led by a team of highly experienced executives with diverse operating and financial backgrounds, Digital Bridge has a track record of creating value based upon its active management of portfolio companies spanning the tower, data center, small cell/DAS and fiber markets. The firm currently has six portfolio companies across the United States and Latin American digital infrastructure markets: Andean Tower Partners, DataBank, ExteNet Systems, Mexico Tower Partners, Vantage Data Centers, and Vertical Bridge, which collectively have raised and invested over $9.0 billion in debt and equity capital. Digital Bridge was formed in 2013 by Marc Ganzi and Ben Jenkins. For more information, please visit www.digitalbridgellc.com.

About Colony Capital, Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, and traded and non-traded real estate investment trusts. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 19 locations in 12 countries. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clny.com.

