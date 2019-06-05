Delta and Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - www.Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca release today's edition of Investorideas.com potcastsCM, with our interview with Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH), where we discussed the CBD sector in the US, as well as the UK and Europe, American Premium Water's latest deals and partnerships and the company's goals for 2019.

Listen to the podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/060419-OTCHIPH-RyanFishoff.mp3

Ryan discussed American Premium Water Corporation's recent announcement of returning thirty (30) million common shares to treasury, which helped reduce the company's issued and outstanding share count.

"Everything that we're doing is with the intention of going to the NASDAQ. I laid out a number of goals in the beginning of the year in a letter to our shareholders, and one of those goals was to retire shares and we've been successful in doing that, and we're not stopping with this particular block. We're exploring other avenues to retire more shares in the near and long term future."

When asked about the company's timeline for the NASDAQ, Ryan was confident in saying the company's goal is "the end of 2020 to get to the NASDAQ".

Ryan also discussed the company's recent agreement with Lynne Franks OBE to produce women's beauty and well-being products infused with CBD utilizing the Company's proprietary formulation.

"We think there is a lot of potential in the UK for CBD infused products. It's a high growth industry here in the States, but it's more virgin, for lack of a better term, in the UK and Europe. We see as much, if not greater opportunities in the UK and Europe, due to lack of market penetration and consumer education. We think Lynne is a great person to get on the airwaves, as well as her columns, to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD as well as to promote our products we're producing with her."

Ryan also expressed that while their partnership with Lynne will be focused on the beauty and wellness segment, the company also plans to bring their line of CBD infused water to the UK in the coming months.

When asked about the company's other recent news, Ryan mentioned their recent deal with LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a company providing cannabidiol-based (CBD) products specifically for pets, to create a new CBD beverage aimed for pets. The Joint Venture (JV) plans to launch a new LinkResPet product beverage "powered by" LALPINA CBD by the end of the year.

Ryan expressed that this string of recent deals and agreements is all for the company's goal of uplisting in 2020, even seeking strategic alternatives for the FashionCoinX platform and the THRD coin utility token, which the company has begun preliminary discussions on. These structures would maximize shareholder value for the assets.

To find out more information on American Premium Water Corp and their LALPINA CBD Infused Beverages, visit their website at https://lalpinahydrocbd.com/.

Read the full article at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2019/cannabis-potcasts/06060OTCHIPH-RyanFishoff.asp

