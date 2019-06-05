sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

107,75 Euro		-0,25
-0,23 %
WKN: LEG111 ISIN: DE000LEG1110 Ticker-Symbol: LEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,76
107,84
15:13
107,75
107,85
15:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG107,75-0,23 %