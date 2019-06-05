Council Modernizes Engagement with Solutions for Citizens and Employees to Easily Manage Government Services

Initiative Drives Channel Shift to Citizen Self-Service While Reducing Costs and Average Handle Times

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Hertfordshire County Council has recently launched a cloud-based digital-first customer engagement solution enabling citizens and employees to easily manage government services. The cloud solution allows for rapid deployment, immediate updates to online forms and the flexibility to transact with citizens on all devices. These capabilities are part of Verint's government and public sector offerings, designed to simplify, modernize and automate citizen engagement.

Together with Serco Group Plc, a long-time Verint partner whose work is focused on government organisations, a new, modern portal and employee desktop have been created to enhance usability for the council and provide a more connected, intuitive and modern user interface for citizens and staff. This partnership allows the council to improve citizen access to government services, simplify citizen engagement, and improve business processes through a sophisticated, cloud-based platform.

Verint's Engagement Management offerings for government and public sector include self-serve capabilities that empower citizens to transact with organisations quickly and efficiently online and assisted-serve capabilities that empower agents to handle citizen interactions over the phone. Key to the adoption of digital services are the omni-channel forms that provide a common and improved user experience for both citizens and agents. These make it easier for citizens to transact online as well as for agents to support the citizens in completing their online transactions, maximising the adoption of digital services. Leveraging Verint's solutions, Hertfordshire is reducing average handle times and driving down administrative and operational costs.

Hertfordshire County Council has been a long-standing Serco and Verint customer, and this most recent investment is focused on migrating their existing system to a cloud-based environment. This modern, omni-channel solution incorporates Verint's latest technology enhancements and takes advantage of new forms, integration, workflow and search capabilities. These enhancements will encourage citizens to move to self-service channels and help streamline the management of thousands of requests for government services within the cloud, contact center, back office and branch environments.

"We are so impressed with the way the technology provides a modern, automated and more user-friendly way for citizens to navigate the portal and for staff to help expedite requests through an employee desktop that come through the contact center. The system was designed from the customer perspective, and it gives citizens the flexibility to transact with the council through the channel of their choice, with or without assistance, for a range of county government services," said Michael Francis, head of customer services, Hertfordshire County Council.

"This new, modern citizen engagement solution boasts enhanced features for the council and a more intuitive interface for both citizens and staff," says Verint's David Moody, vice president and general manager, government and public sector. "It's great to see the council make citizen engagement a top priority with the launch of this new cloud-based solution, one that simplifies and automates complex processes, yet provides a sophisticated interface that streamlines citizen requests end to end."

Andy Bowie, Head of Transformation, Strategic Partnerships, Citizen Services, Serco, adds, "We are excited to go live with the council's digital first customer engagement solution. Citizens can engage with the council through the channel of their choice, handle multiple requests and track the progress online. We will continue to support their efforts to enable citizens to manage government requests, improve the user experience and drive increased demand for digital services."

To learn more about Verint's government and public sector offerings, click here.

Hertfordshire County Council's most recent investment was made in November 2017.

