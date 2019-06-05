Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2019 / 14:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.8791 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5947490 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 9179 EQS News ID: 819911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 05, 2019 08:10 ET (12:10 GMT)