Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2019 / 14:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.2974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383864 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 9187 EQS News ID: 819927 End of Announcement EQS News Service

