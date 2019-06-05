Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (DOSH LN) Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2019 / 14:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 91.3993 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16272 CODE: DOSH LN ISIN: LU1603457992 ISIN: LU1603457992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DOSH LN Sequence No.: 9184 EQS News ID: 819921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2019 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)