Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2019 / 14:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1057.5279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158731 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 9174 EQS News ID: 819901 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2019 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)