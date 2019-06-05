Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2019 / 14:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 129.0694 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7960777 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 9171 EQS News ID: 819895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 05, 2019 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)