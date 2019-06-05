The Japanese government has issued a policy to reduce 80% of vehicle-related emissions, but high-power charging facilities for e-buses should also be aligned with distributed PV generation. Kyocera is now optimizing its virtual power plant technologies for this use case.Japan's Kyocera has announced plans to collaborate with China-based EV manufacturer and battery supplier BYD for a project that will seek to optimize charging patterns for electric buses. Kyocera said it will use an aggregation technology it has developed in its virtual power plant test projects over the past few years. It aims ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...