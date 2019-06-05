Technavio's latest market research report on the global humectants market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by application (food and beverages, oral and personal care, animal feed, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Rising adoption of natural humectants to gain popularity

Skincare products that use humectants often include moisturizers, body lotions, face creams, nourishing cream, and others. Rising consumption of skincare products will further boost the demand for natural humectants during the forecast period. Natural humectants can absorb water/ moisture for the surrounding air. This helps in increasing the hydration levels of the skin without being occlusive. Therefore, with the growing use of natural humectants as a key ingredient in the skin care products, the global humectants market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the next few years.

Food and beverages application segment will garner the highest share.

Humectants are widely being used as a food additive to add nutritive value to dietary supplements and energy drinks. Humectants including sorbitol, propylene glycol, and glycerol are increasingly being used in the food industry owing to their ease of use, nutritional value, lack of adverse odors and flavors, and safety. The consumption of natural humectants in the form of sugar beet and food products including confectionaries, cereal-based products, and others will also drive the humectants market growth in the food and beverages industry.

"Humectants are used in food treatment where moist infusion, blending, and dry infusion methods are adopted to treat foods. Humectants are also used as anti-caking agents to enable the mixture to flow evenly during the food production process. Therefore, the growth of the food and beverages industry will considerably boost the demand for humectants as a food additive in the forthcoming years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Humectants to witness fastest adoption in the APAC region.

APAC will account for the fastest growth in the market due to the rising demand for food and beverages in the emerging economies of the region. Key countries including China, South Korea, Japan, and India are the leading humectant consumers. The rising population in these economies is expected to lead to a high demand for humectant-based food additives and anti-caking agents owing to the growing food and beverages consumption in the advancing economies of the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the global humectants market analysis include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

