OneSource Virtual (OSV), a leading provider of deployment, application support, and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) for Workday software today announced the appointment of Simon Noble as its new Managing Director, EMEA Region. Noble brings with him 25 years of experience in IT software, consulting and cloud HR and has been successful in developing businesses across EMEA and internationally. Prior to joining OSV, Noble held positions at Core HR, KDS, SAP and Oracle.

"We welcome Simon to OneSource Virtual and anticipate that his depth of knowledge and wealth of experience will be significant assets to the company," says Trey Campbell, chief executive officer of OneSource Virtual. "We've enjoyed significant growth during our four-year presence in EMEA, and we feel we've found a leader who can effectively build on these successes while continuing to deliver the highest quality of service to our customers."

Commenting on his appointment, Noble said, "OneSource Virtual has been a leader in its industry since inception, and it continues to disrupt the outsourcing market with a technology-enabled model. The successes the EMEA-based team has enjoyed indicate that OSV's services are in high demand. Talent and the development and nurturing of future leaders has been key to the success of the business so far, and I plan to continue that approach as we go forward."

Noble joined OSV on June 3, 2019 and reports directly to CEO, Trey Campbell. He becomes a member of OSV's Executive Leadership Team and will work out of its London office.

About OneSource Virtual

Founded in 2008, OneSource Virtual is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and supports the automated delivery, including Robotic Process as a Service (RPaaS), of solutions exclusively using Workday software. OneSource Virtual's services empower organizations of all sizes by encouraging HR to become a strategic partner within the organization, aligning to business growth and scaling by demand through Workday deployment, consulting, and in-application payroll administration, benefit administration, AP automation and application management services. OneSource Virtual's global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.onesourcevirtual.com.

