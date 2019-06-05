RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Grant of Stock Options to Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted its Directors and Officers stock options to purchase 3,150,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a maximum term of five years.

Officers receiving the stock options include the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

The stock options will be vested in stages over a period of one to four years, and are subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"It is paramount that our management team are appropriately incentivized to continue RESAAS' recent growth and maximize shareholder value," said Pierre Chadi, Chairman of RESAAS' Board of Directors.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

