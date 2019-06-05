Calabria Farms LLC: Calabria Farms Hosting (10) Classic Cars Raffle June 22, 2019 For Tornado Victims in Trotwood Ohio

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Calabria Farms LLC is helping with Disaster Relief. In the Dayton/Trotwood Ohio Area, they are raffling off 10 of our Classic Chevy Camaro's and Corvettes. All the cars are in excellent condition and are 60's model cars.

Calabria Farms LLC will be purchasing water, toiletries, food and clothing for families who won't be returning to their homes for months. Calabria Farms will be there to help.

Eventbrite Tickets link is http:www.eventbrite.com/e/calabria-Farms-llc-classic-car-fundraiser-for-disaster-relief--2019-tickets-6289887632.

Over $400,000 in Classic Cars will be raffled off and the proceeds will going to help thousands of people!!

Calabria Farms LLC is an Ohio-based property management firm with offices two office, in Dayton and Columbus.

