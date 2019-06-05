

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports, Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) said that it is in discussions with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. with respect to its CRJ Program.



'Before any agreement can be reached further review and analysis by Bombardier management and approval by Bombardier's Board of Directors are required, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. must complete its due diligence review and own analysis and approval process, which are outside of Bombardier's control,' Bombardier said.



Bombardier has recently stated it would explore strategic options for the CRJ Program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX