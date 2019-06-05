sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019

7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.06.2019 | 15:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Kitron: Kitron ASA - New share capital registered

(2019-06-05) Reference is made to former stock exchange announcements from Kitron ASA regarding issuance of 2,911,379 new shares under the Company's share incentive program.

The share capital increase in connection with the share incentive program has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today.

Registered share capital in Kitron ASA following the registration is NOK 17,910,399 divided on 179,103,990 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the company's general meeting.

About Kitron:

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


