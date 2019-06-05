Kitron: Kitron ASA - New share capital registered

(2019-06-05) Reference is made to former stock exchange announcements from Kitron ASA regarding issuance of 2,911,379 new shares under the Company's share incentive program.

The share capital increase in connection with the share incentive program has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today.

Registered share capital in Kitron ASA following the registration is NOK 17,910,399 divided on 179,103,990 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the company's general meeting.

