Better Collective A/S: Better Collective presents at Redeye Growth Day June 10, 2019

On June 10, 2019, CFO Flemming Pedersen will be presenting the latest developments in the company at Redeye Growth Day at 4.10 pm. The presentation will take place at Haymarket by Scandic, Hötorget 13-15, Stockholm. The presentation is webcasted live on www.redeye.se/live/redeye-growth-day-19



About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

