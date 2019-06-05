sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,05 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.06.2019 | 15:17
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Better Collective A/S: Better Collective presents at Redeye Growth Day June 10, 2019

Press Release

On June 10, 2019, CFO Flemming Pedersen will be presenting the latest developments in the company at Redeye Growth Day at 4.10 pm. The presentation will take place at Haymarket by Scandic, Hötorget 13-15, Stockholm. The presentation is webcasted live on www.redeye.se/live/redeye-growth-day-19

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

Attachment

  • BC press release 2019.06.05 Presentation at Redeye Growth Day (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d5d250e-e3a3-44cf-889c-2331473621e8)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)