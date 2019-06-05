The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement by the Company on 3 May 2019 in respect of requests for 5,498,192 ordinary shares to be redeemed at the 31 May 2019 Redemption Point, all of these shares will be redeemed and cancelled by the Company.

The calculated Redemption Price is 95.39 pence per share, being the cum income net asset value on 30 May 2019. All shareholders who validly applied to have shares redeemed will receive this Redemption Price per share. It is expected that despatch of payments in respect of the valid redemption requests will be made on or around 14 June 2019.

Following this redemption, with effect from 14 June 2019 the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company will be as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued) Total number of shares in issue Ordinary Shares of 0.1p 378,289,047 1 378,289,047 0 378,289,047

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45