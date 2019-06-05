Global Kids' Smartwatch Market Valued at 364.3 Million US$ in 2018 and Will Reach 873.5 Million US$ by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 13.19% Between 2019-2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Kids smartwatch is a smart watch product designed specifically for Kids' growth and activity needs. It usually does not need to be connected to a separate smartphone, with a range of functions such as real-time location, speed dialing, motion detection, assisted entertainment and education.

With the improvement of the quality of the population and the rapid development of the economy, parents' increasing support for each child has led to the overall market demand for Kids' smart watches.

Global Kids' Smartwatch Market Valued at 364.3 Million US$ in 2018 and will reach 873.5 Million US$ by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 13.19% Between 2019-2025

Many best smart watch models manufactured in the 2010s are completely functional as standalone products. Some serve as being used in sports, the GPS tracking unit being used to record historical data. For example, after a workout, data can be uploaded onto a computer or online to create a log of activities for analysis or sharing. Some watches can serve as full GPS watches, displaying maps and current coordinates, and recording tracks. Users can "mark" their current location and then edit the entry's name and coordinates, which enables navigation to those new coordinates. As companies add competitive products into the market, media space is becoming a desired commodity on smartwatches.

This report focuses on smartwatch for kids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kids' Smartwatch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China Japan, India and Southeast Asia.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Functional Type

Smart Type

Segment by Application

0-6 years old

6-12 years old

The following manufacturers are covered:

OKII

VTech Holdings

Abardeen

Teemo

LG Electronics

Doki Technologies

Huawei

360

Ticktalk

Precise Innovation

Tencent

Omate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of World

