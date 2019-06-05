Internet Marketing Company: Drivers Can Get Cheaper Auto Insurance - Find Out How

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents how drivers can obtain cheaper car insurance rates.

Everyone wants to pay lower car insurance premiums. However, in recent years, the insurance costs have been on the rise and the tendency is expected to continue throughout the entire 2019.

To lower the costs of car insurance, drivers should follow the next tips:

Drivers should consider increasing deductibles. To obtain cheaper car insurance, drivers can agree to pay more money from their budget If they have to make a claim. Policyholders should put away the money necessary for filing a claim.

Consider driving fewer miles. If a policyholder doesn't drive his car too often, he might be eligible for a low mileage discount that typically ranges from 15% to 20%.

Bundle multiple policies. Policyholders can easily bundle their car insurance with their homeowner's insurance. In some cases, a policyholder can save as much as 20% simply by bundling multiple policies into one.

Install safety devices. Many insurance companies offer generous discounts for drivers that make their cars safer. Safety devices like a rearview camera, GPS tracking system, immobilizers, airbags, blind spot detectors, various anti-theft devices will make the car safer. The value of the discounts varies depending on the type of device installed.

Be a good driver. A driver with no traffic tickets and no accidents for a number of years is eligible for a safe driver discount. Most insurance companies will lower premium rates after three years of clean driving, while other insurers will wait even five years to provide this discount. Usually, this discount will lower insurance rates by 10%-20%.

Consider usage-based programs. Many insurance companies offer this type of programs. Usually, a small telematics device is installed inside the driver's vehicle. This device will send driving habits data back to the insurer. Drivers with good driving habits are rewarded with large discounts

