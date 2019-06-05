Australia's most iconic building has marked World Environment Day with a series of sustainability announcements, including contracts to source wind and solar power from major projects in the state of New South Wales.The Sydney Opera House will be predominantly powered by a blend of wind and solar, ensuring certainty of supply and pricing in the years ahead. Based on a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with commercial electricity retailer Flow Power, more than 85% of the Opera House's yearly energy consumption of 16 GWh (equivalent to 2,500 households) will be matched with renewable energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...