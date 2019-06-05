Startup Giants Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company")

Posting of Accounts and Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Notice

Startup Giants yesterday (4th June 2019) posted to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts and a notice of the AGM the of the Company in respect of the eleven months ended on 31st December 2018, to be held at the Meeting Room, The Bermuda Triangle, 10 Parr Street, Poole, Dorset, BH14 0JY on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 11:00am.

Jeb Buckler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

London, 5th June 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content. A copy of the Annual Report will be uploaded onto the NEX Exchange website www.nexexchange.com immediately following the posting to shareholders.

Enquiries :

Startup Giants PLC

Jeb Buckler; jeb@startupgiants.com; +44 747 794 9933

Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com; +44 20 7 157 9764

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 20 7464 4090; +971 50 856 9408; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk