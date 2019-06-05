[DATELINE] flooidCX, Corp. (OTCQB: FLCX) -- In its continued commitment to lead and differentiate itself from its competitors in the customer care and feedback space, flooidCX Corp. announced today that it is launching disruptive "game changing" new features on GripeVine.com to help consumers connect seamlessly with companies.

Consumers will not only have access to all existing functions but also have the ability to create and join communities in order to share customer feedback experiences and create discussions to help one another on customer care issues, positioning GripeVine as the "Reddit" of "Customer Feedback" discussions. This feature will offer more conversations about companies from all industries in all regions, ultimately boosting user interaction and experiences. Consumers will also be able to communicate with (claimed) business agents directly in order to resolve these issues or simply tag a business to be heard. In addition, GripeVine's upgraded security will protect personal information and offer a more intuitive user interface to create polls, raise concerns and/or give praises about any business with ease.

Businesses on the other hand will not only be granted "pay-wall" free access to its customers but will have exclusive access to an omni-channeled cloud-based customer feedback management solution powered by Resolution1. "Helping companies capture customer feedback (via GripeVine.com) wasn't enough - we wanted to stand apart from others in this space," stated flooidCX founder & CEO, Richard Hue. He added: "In order to do so & be disruptive at the same time, we came up with a powerful solution to help businesses manage all incoming customer care issues end to end, so that they could create a seamless experience for their customers. We think we have accomplished this with our Resolution1 platform powering all the customer feedback from GripeVine. No other consumer feedback platform offers so much to help businesses manage social customer care." GripeVine business members will be automatically upgraded from the free version to enterprise level for up to six months, opening up a new world of customer care and feedback solutions for businesses to never drop or lose a customer care issue again.

About flooidCX Corp.: flooidCX (https://flooidcx.com/) is the customer care solutions company. We are the global experts who help bridge the customer care and feedback gap between companies and consumers by unifying communications and collaborations. We utilize our proprietary intuitive suite of solutions that assist businesses to listen, learn and reach out to consumers at the right time. We improve customer retention and increase new sales via upsells and cross-selling.

About Resolution1, Inc.: Resolution1 (https://flooidcx.com/resolution1/) is your very own "cloud-based" call center where your customers never have to call a landline again. You can manage the logistics of Customer Care, Feedback or Inquiries throughout your entire organization. Resolution1 enhances the customer experience and protects your businesses reputation by giving you the ability to respond quickly while keeping track of every customer inquiry.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should," "could," "expects," "may," "intends," "seeks," "looks," "moves," or "plans" and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: potential delays in marketing and sales; problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations; potential of competitive products, services, and technologies; and difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel, and in protecting intellectual property. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, along with other very important information about the Company, can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FLCX/filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Respective statements concerning the development of flooidCX and other platforms or services under development have been made based on information which the Company believes to be accurate but have not been independently verified.

