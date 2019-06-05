Commencing June 7 2019, myTaste AB's shares will be traded under its new name, Speqta AB. New company name: Speqta AB ------------------------------------- New short name: SPEQT ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0003036821 ------------------------------------- Unchanged Orderbook ID: 71541 ------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securites. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on +46844686100